PREP Act Immunity Pierced by MN Court of Appeals in Precedential Opinion
A defendant is not entitled to PREP Act immunity when using a covered countermeasure to treat a misdiagnosed medical condition
COVID-19 litigation victory in the MN Court of Appeals!
SYLLABUS OF THE COURT:
When a plaintiff alleges a medical-negligence claim based upon a misdiagnosis, a defendant covered under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d (2018) (PREP Act), is not entitled to immunity because they used a treatment that is a covered countermeasure to treat the misdiagnosed medical condition.
Read the 5-5-2025 MN Court of Appeals Published PREP Act opinion at this link:
Roos v. Health Partners, Inc., A24-1339
Covid Justice MN is a 501C3 non-profit helping to fund Minnesota medical malpractice wrongful death cases brought by Andy Barnhart of Barnhart Law Office, PLLC.
