I have had a number of people reply to my post informing me that the link to the opinion does not work. The link was to the MN Court of Appeals website where the opinion was published when it was released last Monday, May 5th. Apparently, that link was only available for 7 days. Below is a link to where the opinion can be found in the Minnesota State Law Library Archive. If you need to look it up, use the case number A24-1339. Thank you for reading!

https://mn.gov/law-library-stat/archive/ctappub/2025/OPa241339-050525.pdf